Chelsea Andros gets the party under way Monday paddling a party-size tube down the Yakima River near the West Richland bridge for a float trip to the Chamna Nature Preserve in Richland. The five were celebrating the birthdays of Jessie Nielson, left, and Elise Thompson, who wore tiaras for their special day. Emily Spurgeon, seated between them, and Kaylee Smith, right, join the celebration. The high, swift water helped them reach their destination in about an hour. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald