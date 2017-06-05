People can meet Kennewick police Chief Ken Hohenberg for breakfast on Wednesday morning.
People can meet Kennewick police Chief Ken Hohenberg for breakfast on Wednesday morning. City of Kennewick
People can meet Kennewick police Chief Ken Hohenberg for breakfast on Wednesday morning. City of Kennewick

Local

June 05, 2017 12:53 PM

Meet the Kennewick police chief at free breakfast fundraiser

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

Spots are open for Kennewick’s second Breakfast with a Chief fundraiser.

The free breakfast with Kennewick Police Chief Ken Hohenberg is at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick.

The Kennewick Police Department Foundation organized the event to raise money for the community care fund, which helps officers provide bus tickets, food, gas and other items to people in need.

Officials will share information about the foundation, said Sgt. Randy Maynard.

While the breakfast is free, people can donate to the fund at the event.

To make a reservation, contact Darlene Mendoza, at 509-942-4209 or DarleneM_KPDF@hotmail.com, or Patty Martinez at 509-713-9649 or pattymart@hotmail.com.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino 0:09

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino
A new chef in The Kitchen 0:48

A new chef in The Kitchen
Survey: Most can't recognize scammer tactics 1:34

Survey: Most can't recognize scammer tactics

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos