Meet the Kennewick police chief at free breakfast fundraiser

Spots are open for Kennewick’s second Breakfast with a Chief fundraiser.
The free breakfast with Kennewick Police Chief Ken Hohenberg is at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick.
The Kennewick Police Department Foundation organized the event to raise money for the community care fund, which helps officers provide bus tickets, food, gas and other items to people in need.
Officials will share information about the foundation, said Sgt. Randy Maynard.
While the breakfast is free, people can donate to the fund at the event.
To make a reservation, contact Darlene Mendoza, at 509-942-4209 or DarleneM_KPDF@hotmail.com, or Patty Martinez at 509-713-9649 or pattymart@hotmail.com.
