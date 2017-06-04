Kennewick’s Diversity Commission welcomes ideas at June 7 open house

Community members are encouraged to provide their thoughts and ideas directly to Kennewick’s Diversity Commission during a Wednesday open house.
The event, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., will be held in Kennewick City Hall council chambers, 210 W. Sixth Ave.
This is an opportunity for residents to share how they think the city of Kennewick can increase participation and engagement with the various diversity populations in the city.
Computers also will be available at the open house for people to complete the diversity survey. The last date the survey will be open is June 16.
The Diversity Commission was formed by City Council Resolution 16-11. It stated Kennewick’s commitment to engage participation and provide an effective means for promoting diversity, and to equality and inclusiveness.
