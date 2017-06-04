Restaurant inspectors covered plenty of ground in May

There are more than 1,000 licensed food service and retail establishments and the Benton-Franklin Health District inspects them all on a regular basis.
Inspectors monitor for compliance with food safety codes as well as knowledge about sanitation and how well staff execute risk control plans.
Establishments are rated on a 418-point scale. Those receiving 25 or more of the more serious “red” points on a routine inspections or 10 or more on a follow-up are scheduled for another visit.
Past inspections are posted online at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php
Direct questions or concerns to the health district at 509-460-4205.
The Tri-City Herald publishes results on Mondays.
Establishments needing re-inspection
Connell High School, 1100 W. Clark St., Connell, May 18, routine (25 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding
Dust Devils Stadium-1st Base, 6200 Burden Blvd., Pasco, May 13, routine (25 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
Graze-A Place to Eat, 735 The Parkway, Richland, May 16, routine (35 Red, 12 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper produce washing, improper cold holding, risk control plan not being followed.
Homewood Suites, 1060 George Washington Way, Richland, May 16, first follow-up to April 4 routine (25 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
Hop Jacks, 2675 Queensgate Drive, Richland, May 12, routine (40 Red, 7 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, improper produce washing.
KFC/Taco Bell, 109 Merlot Drive, Prosser, May 18, first follow-up to March 30 routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Improper cold holding.
Ready and Out, 1827 Wine Country Road, Prosser, May 18, routine (70 Red, 2 Blue)
Notes: Person in charge unable to answer food safety questions, food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink blocked, improper cooling procedures, room temperature storage.
Smitty’s 76, 1400 Bombing Range Road, West Richland, May 16, routine (30 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hot holding.
Sports Page Bar & Grill, 6 S. Cascade St., Kennewick, May 16, routine (30 Red, 7 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hot holding.
Subway, 2614 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, May 19, routine (40 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, bare hand contact, improper produce washing.
El Marino (Mobile), 7001 W. 13th Ave., Kennewick, May 19, routine (25 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink blocked, improper cold holding.
The Original Pancake House, 3717 Plaza Way, Kennewick, May 15, routine (55 Red, 19 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink blocked, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, risk control plan not being followed.
Viera’s Bakery & Espresso (Bakery), 430 W. Lewis St., Pasco, May 16, routine (40 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Establishments not needing re-inspection
American Youth Baseball, 2125 S. Olympia, Kennewick, May 13, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Ann’s Best Creole & Soul Food, 1901 Terminal Drive, Richland, May 9, second follow-up to Feb. 2 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Bad Andy’s Great Coffee, 342 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, May 16, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Bob’s Burgers & Brews, 3609 Plaza Way, Kennewick, May 19, first follow-up to April 17 routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Canyon Lakes Golf Course, 3700 W. Canyon Lakes Drive, Kennewick, May 18, routine (20 Red, 0 Blue)
Columbia Basin Racquet Club-Sand Bar, 1776 Terminal Drive, Richland, May 17, routine (0 Red, 3 Blue)
Delicioso Mix (Mobile), 72 Wellsian Way, Richland, May 16, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Dollar Tree, 3017 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, May 16, routine (15 Red, 0 Blue)
Dunkaroo Donuts (Mobile), 16734 Cottonwood Creek Blvd., Kennewick, May 19, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Dunkaroo Espresso, 504 E. First Ave., Kennewick, May 16, routine (0 Red, 3 Blue)
Frost Me Sweet Bakery, 716 Jadwin Ave., Richland, May 19, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Fuego Mexican Grill, 3911 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, May 18, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Gold’s Gym, 2909 Duportail St., Richland, May 15, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Grind Star Coffee, 813 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, May 16, routine (15 Red, 5 Blue)
Headstart/Knights of Columbus, 2500 Chester Road, Richland, May 16, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Headstart/Marcus Whitman, 1704 Gray St., Richland, May 15, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
J’s Asian Flaming Grill #6, 1257 Guyer Ave., Richland, May 18, routine (10 Red, 11 Blue)
Jiggy’s LLC (Mobile), Downtown Car Show, Kennewick, May 13, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Kamiakin High School, 600 N. Arthur St., Kennewick, May 18, first follow-up to April 18 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Kamiakin High School a la Carte, 600 N. Arthur St., Kennewick, May 18, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Lee’s Market, 5730 W. Van Giesen, West Richland, May 16, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Marcus Whitman Elementary School, 1704 Gray St., Richland, May 15, routine (15 Red, 3 Blue)
Office Bar & Grill, 2625 W. Albany Ave., Kennewick, May 15, routine (5 Red, 7 Blue)
Palouse Junction Alternative School, 110 N. Chelan Ave., Connell, May 18, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Resilient Coffee Roaster, 1215 Aaron Drive, Richland, May 17, routine (15 Red, 0 Blue)
Rivers Edge High School, 975 Gillespie St., Richland, May 18, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Stick & Stone, 3027 Duportail Street, Richland, May 15, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Subway, 2045 W. Court St. Pasco, May 16, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Target, 1106 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, May 17, routine, Store (0 Red, 0 Blue), Food Court (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Three City Sports Bar, 900 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, May 18, routine (0 Red, 8 Blue)
Three Rivers Home Link, 1710 Van Giesen St., Richland, May 18, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Tip’s Thai House, 2909 S. Quillan, Kennewick, May 17, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Topaz Coffee, 1446 Spaulding Park, Richland, May 17, routine (0 Red, 3 Blue)
Tri-Teriyaki, 5431 W. Van Giesen St., West Richland, May 17, routine (15 Red, 5 Blue)
Tropical Sno (Mobile), 2125 S. Olympia, Kennewick, May 13, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
U.R.M. Cash & Carry, 525 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick, May 18, routine (5 Red, 8 Blue)
Viera’s Bakery & Espresso (Deli), 430 W. Lewis St., Pasco, May 16, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Wrights Desert Gold, 611 Columbia Park Trail, Richland, May 18, routine (5 Red, 2 Blue)
Yokes, 454 Keene Road, Richland, May 18, routine, Bakery (0 Red, 0 Blue), Deli/Pizza (10 Red, 0 Blue), Meats (0 Red, 0 Blue), Store (0 Red, 0 Blue)
