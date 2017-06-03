For Tri-City musician, connection with fans ‘makes it meaningful’

Evan Egerer has a pair of big shows coming up — he’s playing the large Creation music festivals on the West Coast and East Coast this summer.
The Tri-City singer-songwriter also recently released a new EP, called Sinner, which he describes as his best work yet.
But despite those accomplishments — and some other impressive achievements in the last several months — Egerer isn’t resting on his laurels. Not by a long shot.
He’s excited about the opportunities he’s had so far, but “there’s still so much work to do,” he said. “My goal is for it to keep leading onto more and more things.”
When Egerer isn’t writing and performing music, he teaches a third-grade bilingual class at Franklin STEM Elementary School in Pasco.
He and his wife, Heather, moved to the Tri-Cities in 2010 after graduating from Seattle Pacific University. They have two young children, Avery and Micah.
Egerer saw his music profile shoot up significantly last summer when he won the music tournament during Creation Northwest.
The large Christian music festival happens to be held at the Benton County fairgrounds in Kennewick, but the tournament drew acts from around the country.
Winning “was insane,” Egerer told the Herald last summer. “I got to go backstage with my family. I played the main stage on closing night, which was crazy. I got to hang out with some amazing bands.”
Egerer was invited to perform at this year’s Creation Northwest, held in Kennewick in July. He also was asked to perform at Creation Northeast, planned later this month in Pennsylvania.
The shows come on the heels of some other big dates for Egerer, who plays a vocal-driven acoustic rock infused with blues and soul.
He opened for Christian artist Crowder last fall, and earlier this year he played to a full house at the Knitting Factory in Spokane, opening for Hells Belles.
He also opened for Christian artist Phil Wickham in Spokane in March.
“That was probably my favorite show of my life. I’ve never had a crowd respond like that. I’ve never sold that much (merchandise) after a show. I was busy for a good hour-and-a-half after the performance, just talking with people who came up to my table,” Egerer said. He also praised Wickham as “the nicest guy” with a stunning, otherworldly voice.
Egerer is proud of his five-track EP Sinner. The title track is a soulful, rocking stunner.
He also offers up a cover of the song You Won’t Relent in a duet with his friend, Laura Esquivel.
“It’s one of my favorite tracks,” Egerer said, adding with a laugh that Esquivel “steals the show a little. But I don’t even mind, it’s worth it for that song.”
On Sinner, Egerer hits his stride. His last EP “didn’t really capture me. I feel like this one does,” he said. “It has more presence, more layers, showing off what I do with the looper pedal.”
“I’m super excited about it,” he added.
Egerer recorded the EP at Prevail Studio B in Richland. It’s available now across digital stores and on his website, evan-egerer.com.
Along with the local Creation date, Egerer also has other Tri-City shows in the offing, including several dates at Tagaris in Richland. Watch his website for details.
He jokes that he “has no shame” and loves the spotlight. But, really, it’s the connection he makes with listeners that drives him.
Talking to people after shows, touching people with his music — it’s powerful, he said.
“I do feel like this this is what I’m meant to do with my life,” Egerer said. And, “it’s the people. That’s what makes it meaningful.”
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
