Free fishing weekend set in Washington

Anyone may fish without a license in Washington state on June 10 and 11.

“If you haven’t fished in Washington, or want to introduce fishing to someone new to the sport, this is the weekend to get out here,” said Steve Thiesfeld, of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

On Free Fishing Weekend no vehicle access pass or Discover Pass will be required to park at any of the nearly 700 water-access sites maintained by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

A Discover Pass still will be required on state parks on June 11 and on Department of Natural Resources land June 10-11.

Anglers will not need a Columbia River Salmon and Steelhead Endorsement, otherwise required to fish for salmon and steelhead on the Columbia River and its tributaries. No Two-Pole Endorsement will be needed where two-pole fishing is allowed.

Anglers have been catching daily limits of trout at lakes for the past month, according to Fish and Wildlife. Many rivers open to trout fishing June 3.

Fish and Wildlife also recommends fishing for hatchery spring chinook on the lower Yakima River and shad on the Columbia River. Bass, crappie, perch and other warm water fish are biting on lakes throughout the state.

Those new to fishing can find information at the “Fish Washington” link at wdfw.wa.gov on places to fish, fishing methods, fishing equipment and cleaning fish.