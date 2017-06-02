Mid-Columbia business briefs

Love’s Travel Stops debuts in Prosser, hotel coming
Oklahoma City-based Love’s Travel Shops & Country Stores opened the first of two major additions to the entrance of Prosser in May.
The new Love’s Travel Stop opened May 25 at Interstate 82 at Exit 80.
The 11,000-square foot facility includes a Carl’s Jr. restaurant and will be joined this summer by a 75-room Holiday Inn Express, which is also owned and operated by Love’s.
Downtown Prosser association names new executive director
The Historic Downtown Prosser Association announced Jesalyn C. Cole as its new executive director.
The association works to beautify the downtown and to attract residents and tourists through special events, programs and marketing.
For more information, visit historicprosser.com or call 509-786-2399.
Kennewick engineer earns professional designation
Kristi Shumway of Kennewick’s Meier Architecture and Engineering has completed the qualifications to become a Registered Professional Engineer (PE) in the state of Washington.
Shumway joined Meier in 2015 and provides engineering design for municipal, commercial, government and education facilities. Her bachelor’s degree is in architectural engineering from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.
James Ford joins Kennewick engineering firm
WSU graduate James Ford, P.E., has joined Meier Architecture + Engineering in Kennewick as an electrical engineer.
Ford, a registered engineer, brings more than 13 years of experience and earned a degree in electrical engineering from Washington State University.
Hampton Inn Richland hires assistant general manager, sales manager
Melody Goller was promoted to assistant general manager of the Hampton Inn Richland.
She has worked at the Hampton Inn for six years, and was previously the sales manager. Her duties include accounts receivable, front desk operations and overseeing the property in the general manager’s absence.
Brenda Romay was hired as sales manager. She has experience in catering and sales from her previous position at Red Lion, and her responsibilities include acquiring new group and conference business, maintaining existing accounts and local networking.
