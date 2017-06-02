High water in the Yakima River forced Tapteal Greenway to reschedule a Saturday paddle tour from Benton City, above, to Horn Rapids to June 24.
June 02, 2017 12:18 PM

Dangerous river conditions cancel kayaking event

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

A Saturday paddle tour of the upper section of the Tapteal Water Trail, also known as the Benton City-to-Horn Rapids stretch of the Yakima River, has been rescheduled because of dangerous river conditions.

Tapteal Greenway said high water and cool temperatures forced the delay.

The free trip, which includes shuttle service between the launch site at Benton City and the pull-out at Horn Rapids Park, will be June 24 instead.

The National Weather Service indicates the Yakima is running just below 10 feet at its Kiona gauge, four feet below flood levels.

Visit tapteal.org or contact taptealgreenway@gmail.com for information.

