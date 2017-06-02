Two free Washington state park Saturdays set

No Discover Pass is required at Washington State Parks on Saturday and again June 10.
Saturday is National Trails Day and June 10 is National Get Outdoors Day.
They will be the only days Discover Passes are waived at state parks until Aug. 25, when the National Park Service celebrates its birthday.
A Discover Pass still be required on Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife land, with the exception of June 10 and 11, and on Washington State Department of Natural Resources land.
Discover Passes cost $30 for a year or $10 for a one-day pass.
