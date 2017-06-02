State health officials suspend Richland doctor’s license a month after DEA raid

State health officials have immediately suspended the license of a Richland physician accused of unprofessional conduct and violating the standard of care for nearly two dozen patients.
Dr. Janet S. Arnold isn’t allowed to practice in the state while under the suspension. She has 20 days to respond and to request a hearing.
Allegations against her include prescribing excessive amounts of controlled substances, particularly narcotics, and “incompetently managing numerous other ancillary patient health and primary care issues,” according to the state Department of Health.
In May, Drug Enforcement Administration agents served a search warrant on Arnold’s Wellsian Way practice, called Desert Wind Family Practice. They didn’t release details or explain the focus of the search.
