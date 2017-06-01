Tri-Citians continue to receive suspicious calls from scammers claiming they owe money for past taxes, warrants and other infractions. Just hang up, says the Kennewick Police Department and AARP.
Tri-Citians continue to receive suspicious calls from scammers claiming they owe money for past taxes, warrants and other infractions. Just hang up, says the Kennewick Police Department and AARP. File Tri-City Herald
Tri-Citians continue to receive suspicious calls from scammers claiming they owe money for past taxes, warrants and other infractions. Just hang up, says the Kennewick Police Department and AARP. File Tri-City Herald

Local

June 01, 2017 12:31 PM

Kennewick cops: When scammers call, just hang up

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

The Kennewick Police Department issued a fresh warning Thursday that telephone scammers are preying on area residents.

A local resident reported receiving two scam calls within 30 minutes of each other. One appeared to come from the non-emergency number for the SECOMM 911 dispatch center.

In the first, a man with an Indian accent claimed to represent the Internal Revenue Service and demanded payment for past due taxes. The phony IRS demand is a common scam that nets criminals tens of millions of dollars from American victims.

The recipient recognized it as a scam and hung up.

Thirty minutes later, the same person received a call that spoofed the SECOMM non-emergency number.

The caller, who had an Indian accent, claimed to be from the Kennewick Police Department and demanded payment for an arrest warrant, saying if they failed to pay they would be arrested.

The resident hung up.

Scammers commonly use fear to override the victim’s natural doubts.

The police department reminds residents that neither the IRS nor law enforcement will call anyone demanding payments for fines.

“The best course of action is to hang up on the caller,” the department said.

For more information about protecting yourself and loved ones from scams, visit AARP’s Fraud Watch site. AARP produced a video interview with a former scammer from Mumbai, which is embedded with this post.

Washington residents who suspect they are targets or victims of scammers should file complaints with the Washington Attorney General’s office.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino 0:09

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino
A new chef in The Kitchen 0:48

A new chef in The Kitchen
Survey: Most can't recognize scammer tactics 1:34

Survey: Most can't recognize scammer tactics

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos