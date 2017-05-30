Cancer center radiothon is June 8-9

On June 8 the Tri-Cities Cancer Center takes over 98.3 The Key radio station for the Cancer Crushing Radiothon.
The 24-hour radio station takeover begins at 8 a.m. June 8 and runs until 8 a.m. June 9, as the station will be broadcasting live from the cancer center in Kennewick.
The radiothon will celebrate survivors and inform listeners about care at the center.
Listeners can support the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation by making a donation at tccancer.org/foundation/Radiothon or making a pledge to 509-737-3477.
