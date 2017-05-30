Week in photos May 28-June 3, 2017

May 30, 2017 - The Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership is sponsoring a project to transform 13 traffic signal control boxes into artwork along Columbia Drive.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
May 30, 2017 - Al Yenney, Vietnam veteran and Pasco city councilman, speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony in front of a traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Pasco.
Annette Cary
Tri-City Herald
May 29, 2017 - Leo Barillas, owner of Natural Selection CrossFit, stands near a poster in the Kennewick gym describing the workout event on Memorial Day to raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
May 29, 2017 - Hikers get a spectacular view of Mount Hood and wildflowers from the top of Tom McCall Point.
Paul Krupin
Special to the Herald
May 29, 2017 - Paintbrush and balsamroot carpet the hillside along the Tom McCall Point walk.
Paul Krupin
Special to the Herald
May 28, 2017 - Mushtaq Jihad recites the Pledge of Allegiance during his naturalization ceremony at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services field office in Seattle.
Matt Mills McKnight
Tri-City Herald
May 28, 2017 - After become a naturalized U.S. citizen, Mushtaq Jihad hugs his attorney, Jay Gairson, at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services field office in Seattle.
Matt Mills McKnight
Tri-City Herald
May 28, 2017 - Hanford’s Joseph Gauthier, left, celebrates his first-place finish in the 100 meters as Bellarmine Prep’s Kelee Ringo, right, reacts to losing at the 4A state track and field meet Saturday at Mt. Tahoma High School in Tacoma.
Patrick Hagerty
Special to the Herald
May 28, 2017 - Hanford teammates Nyenuchi Okemgbo, left, and Lele Williams, right, hug after placing third and second, respectively, in the 4A girls 300-meter hurdles.
Patrick Hagerty
Special to the Herald
May 28, 2017 - Kamiakin’s Allison Stapleton competes in the 3A girls long jump in Tacoma. She placed second.
Patrick Hagerty
Special to the Herald