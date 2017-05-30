Franklin County Fire District 3 bought a special off-road vehicle to reach injured people in remote areas where a normal ambulance can’t go.
May 30, 2017 2:48 PM

Off-road ambulance coming to Franklin County

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

Rescuing injured people in the middle of the 7,140-acre Juniper Dunes Off-Road Vehicle and Wilderness Area is now easier.

Franklin County Fire District 3 bought a special off-road vehicle to use as an ambulance in rugged areas.

The 2017 Honda Pioneer 1000 will be kept at the Pasco-Kahlotus Road station, and can carry two emergency medics to most remote areas that a regular ambulance can’t reach. Total cost for the equipped ATV was $23,688.

Fire Chief Mike Harris said Juniper Dunes is already a 38-minute drive from the station, and waiting for a helicopter to fly a person out may take extra minutes a patient may not have. Last year, the district responded to four calls for an ambulance in the wilderness area.

“This year we’ve already had three calls,” Harris said.

