Lightning is possible May 30 in the Tri-Cities from afternoon until about 11 p.m.
May 30, 2017 10:59 AM

Thunderstorms possible in Tri-Cities, wild fire warning issued

By Annette Cary

The National Weather Service is predicting a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms or rain showers Tuesday afternoon through about 11 p.m. in the Tri-Cities.

The weather service has issued a red flag fire warning from 4 to 11 p.m. for most of the Mid-Columbia.

If lightning causes a fire, it likely will spread quickly, according to the weather service. It has been at least 10 days since any substantial rainfall.

Breezy weather is expected with the storm, increasing the risk of any wild fires spreading. Gusts of up to 26 mph are possible.

Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected throughout the Mid-Columbia from the storm system.

With the storm will come the start of several days of cooler weather.

The highs Wednesday through Friday in the Tri-Cities should be in the upper 70s to lower 80s, after highs in the 90s in recent days.

