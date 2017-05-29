Hiker missing at Palouse Falls cliff

Law enforcement officials were called out to Palouse Falls State Park Monday afternoon after a hiker reportedly fell from a cliff and was missing.
A witness said he saw a young woman climbing up the rocks, screaming that her boyfriend had fallen.
Washington State Parks has been concerned about the unmarked trails at the falls in recent years.
Temporary fencing was put up in late 2015 to keep people off potentially dangerous trails at the state park 20 miles east of Kahlotus.
Tails were reopened in 2016, but hikers were warned to use them at their own risk.
