Health inspectors drop by auction food carts in latest checks

Just because you’re a caterer or a mobile vendor doesn’t mean health department inspectors cut you any slack.
The Benton-Franklin Health District inspection squad regularly calls on more than 1,000 establishments, and the recent results include a look at food servers at the May 6 Booker Auction in Eltopia. All earned clean scores.
All businesses that sell food are subject to inspection by the health district. This week’s roundup includes 22 establishments, including schools, that earned perfect scores.
Establishments are rated on a 418-point scale. Those earning 25 or more points for serious “Red” violations on a routine inspection requiring re-inspection. It takes only 10 red points to trigger another re-check after that.
Past inspections are posted at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php. Direct questions to the health district at 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Burger King, 7407 Canal drive, Kennewick, May 9, routine (25 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Carniceria La Cabana (meat counter), 4311 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, May 9, routine (65 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink blocked, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, no thermometer present.
Casa Mia, 2541 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, May 10, routine (55 Red, 12 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink blocked, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedures, thermometer not being used, consumer advisory lacks disclosure statement.
Casa Mia, 607 George Washington Way, Richland, May 5, routine (45 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding, consumer advisory not accurate.
Christ the King School, 2475 Stevens Center Place, Richland, May 10, routine (25 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 2671 Queensgate Drive, Richland, May 9, routine (30 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage.
Fujiyama Japanese Steakhouse II, 2522 Queensgate Drive, Richland, may 9, routine (45 Red, 8 Blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat items, consumer advisory not accurate.
Jack in the Box, 1491 Tapteal Drive, Kennewick,, May 9, routine (40 Red, 2 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods.
King City Truck Stop, 2100 E. Hillsboro St., Pasco, May 9, routine (40 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding, improper cold holding, no digital thermometer present.
Mongolian & Pho, 2607 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, May 12, routine (30 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedures, thermometer broken.
Noodle Zone Thai-Go-Pho, 6605 Burden Blvd., Pasco, May 8, routine (50 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, room temperature storage.
Walmart (Deli), 4820 N. Road 68, Pasco, May 10, first follow-up to March 24 routine (25 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Back 40 BBQ (caterer), Booker Auction, Eltopia, May 6, routine (5 Red, 2 Blue)
Big Lots, 3019 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, May 8, routine (5 Red, 2 Blue)
Bombshelter/Up & Atom, 930 Long Ave., Richland, May 5, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Botanas Locas El Solesito, 192, N. 10th Ave., Pasco, May 10, routine (0 Red, 3 Blue)
Break Place, 5034 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, May 12, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Brews Tap House, 5426 N. Road 68, Pasco, May 12, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Burger King, 2205 E. Hillsboro St., Pasco, May 9, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Carniceria La Cabana (store), 4311 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, May 9, routine (20 Red, 0 Blue)
Cash & Carry Smart Foods, 1939 Fowler St., Richland, May 12, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland, May 9, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Restaurant, 2801 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, May 8, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Dollar Tree, 87 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, May 9, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
El Asadero Restaurant, 2318 W. Court St., Pasco, May 11, routine (0 Red, 3 Blue)
El Paraiso, 913 W. Lewis St., Pasco, May 10, routine (5 Red, 3 Blue)
Finley General Store, 214410 E. SR 397, May 11, second follow-up to March 27 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Fresh Leaf Co., 2616 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, May 12, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Golden Dragon Grocers, 4727 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, May 9, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Gold’s Gym, 151 S. Ely St., Kennewick, May 8, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Hawthorne Court Retirement, 524 N. Ely St., Kennewick, May 10, first follow-up to April 10 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Headstart/Jefferson, 1525 Hunt Ave., Richland, May 11, routine (0 Red, 5 Blue)
Housel Middle School, 12001 Highland Drive, Prosser, May 11, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Italiano’s, 4850 Paradise Way, West Richland, May 9, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Jammin Java, 101 Merlot Drive, Prosser, May 11, first follow-up to March 30 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Jack in the Box, 4800 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, May 9, routine (10 Red, 2 Blue)
Jason Lee Elementary School, 1750 McMurray Blvd., Richland, May 9, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Jefferson Elementary School, 1525 Hunt Ave., Richland, May 11, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Kennewick National Youth Baseball, 2750 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, May 10, routine (20 Red, 5 Blue)
Kennewick Senior Center, 500 S. Auburn St., Kennewick, May 10, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
KFC/A&W, 2210 W. Court St., Pasco, May 11, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
King City Restaurant LLC, 2125 E. Hillsboro St., Pasco, May 9, routine (20 Red, 0 Blue)
King of Hot Dogs (mobile), Booker Auction, Eltopia, May 6, routine (15 Red, 0 Blue)
King’s Cup Coffee LLC, 3425 King Ave., Pasco, May 9, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Latte Lovin (mobile), Booker Auction, Eltopia, May 6, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Lewis & Clark Elementary School, 415 Jadwin Ave., Richland, May 11, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Meals on Wheels/Adult Service, 10 N. Washington St., Kennewick, May 10, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Meals on Wheels/Kennewick, 500 S. Auburn, Kennewick, May 10, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
MyFroYo, 4803 Clemente Lane, Pasco, May 12, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
New Horizons High School, 3110 W. Argent Road, Pasco, May 11, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Porters, 4804 N. Road 68, Pasco, May 8, first follow-up to March 21 routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Rite Aid, 101 N. Ely St., Kennewick, May 8, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Shooters Sports Bar, 214711 E. SR 397, Kennewick, May 11, routine (10 Red, 5 Blue)
Subway, 2215 W. Hillsboro, Pasco, May 9, routine (15 Red, 5 Blue)
Tacos Mi Ilusion (mobile), 2200 E. Hillsboro St., Pasco, May 9, routine (5 Red, 5 Blue)
The Pita Pit, 4525 Road 68, Pasco, May 10, routine (20 Red, 7 Blue)
The Village Bistro, 5215 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, May 12, routine (15 Red, 0 Blue)
The Wooden Spoon, 5215 Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, May 12, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Tokyomex Sushi & Teriyaki, 510 W. Lewis St., Pasco, May 10, second follow-up to April 4 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Walgreens, 2800 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, May 8, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Walgreens, 1601 George Washington Way, Richland, May 9, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Wendy’s, 2311 W. Court St., Pasco, May 11, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Whitstran Brewing Company, 1427 Wine Country Road, Prosser, May 11, routine (15 Red, 0 Blue)
Whitstran Elementary School, 62101 Foisy Road, Prosser, May 11, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
