Man burned in Pasco mobile home fire

One man was burned in a mobile home fire in Pasco Sunday, according to the Pasco Fire Department.
He was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland and plans were being made Sunday evening to fly him to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment for burns on his hands and lower legs.
Pasco firefighters were called to the Lakeview Mobile Home Park on the 1500 block of Road 40 East early in the evening.
Charcoal was being used to barbecue on the deck at one mobile home, which may have caused the fire, according to the fire department.
Several people were at the mobile home when the fire started. The home was destroyed in the fire.
