No. 1 on the Pacific Northwest hike bucket list: Tom McCall Point

If you were forced to choose just one hiking trail in the Columbia River Gorge that captures the very best possible combination of water, wildflowers and mountain views, then it’s the Tom McCall Point Trail.
This short but moderately steep hike is so memorable and so stunning, that it has to be experienced to be truly appreciated.
The Tom McCall Preserve is managed by the Nature Conservancy. You may encounter volunteers happy to describe the many plants that you will see along this popular and well-maintained trail.
It’s best to visit on a clear day when there is little wind. The trail is open May 1 to October 31, though the flowers are at their peak from mid-May to mid-June.
The trailhead begins on the north side of the parking lot. It is fairly level for a short distance and then begins to climb the slopes overlooking the Rowena Plateau. Here, you can look west down the river with the arched highway bridge and Mount Defiance to the west.
If you look north, you can see the dark, clear water of the Klickitat River entering the lighter-colored Columbia River at the town of Lyle, on the Washington side. Towering above and beyond is the top of Mount Adams.
If you go: 1.6 miles out and back, 3.2 miles total (1-2 hours). You can extend the hike another mile or so on Forest Service land to make it a 5 mile, round trip. Elevation gain/loss 1070 feet Difficulty – Moderate 2-3 out of 5 Parking available – no permits required. No dogs allowed – this is a nature preserve. There are no restrooms here. The closest facilities are at Mayer State Park or at the Mosier rest area on I-84.
The trail gets steeper as it climbs up a series of short switchbacks for the next 1.5 miles, alternating through forests of scrub oak and open, grassy areas spectacularly carpeted with balsamroot, lupines, desert parsley, yarrow, paintbrush and numerous other wildflowers.
At about a mile, the view to the west opens up to offer a spectacular view of Mt. Hood. And then you crest the top of the hill and you can stop and enjoy the breathtaking splendor of the amazing 360-degree view.
You get to see the mighty Columbia River flowing through the multiple layers of volcanic rock in the Gorge east and west, and Mount Adams and Mount Hood all from one spot.
In your minds’ eye, you can imagine what it was like here when the numerous Ice Age floods burst through Wallula Gap. The wall of water careened through the valley again and again, 13,000 to 15,000 years ago, covering the land to a depth of several hundred feet, laden with rocks, trees, and mud, at speeds of up to 100 mph.
If you don’t like to hike the steeper slopes, you can stay on the flats and stroll over the Rowena plateau from the parking lot toward the river. There’s an easy 2.5-mile round-trip loop that has just a 250-foot elevation change.
Bring drinking water. Wear good shoes and stay on the trails to protect the fauna and flora here. Use sunscreen and wear a hat to protect yourself from the sun.
There’s poison oak in the scrub brush, so don’t touch anything with three leaves. Check the weather and know that the wind can howl through the Gorge. Be prepared for weather changes.
Be forewarned, parking is at a premium on the weekends during the middle of the day, as this is known to be one of the most popular destination trails in the Gorge, especially during mid to late spring when the epic display of flowers is in full bloom.
Getting here during the week and in the morning is your best bet to escape the crowd.
With its stunning views with every step, the Tom McCall Point Trail should be on your hiking bucket list.
▪ From the east, you take Interstate 84 to exit 76, the Mosier exit, make a left and head south on Rowena River Road 300 feet, and then head 2.7 miles west on Highway 30, also known as the Old Historic Columbia River Scenic Highway.
▪ From Hood River, you head east on I-84, get off at exit 69 the Rowena exit and head east 6.6 miles.
As of May 17, a rockslide took out part of the road from Mosier, so until repairs are completed in mid-June, access is from exit 69. You arrive at the Rowena Point Overlook, a loop with a sidewalk and parking that offers a wonderful panoramic view of the Columbia River toward The Dalles.
Paul Krupin is an avid local hiking enthusiast, retired environmental specialist, and a member of the InterMountain Alpine Club (IMAC). He has been hiking the trails of the Pacific Northwest since 1976. Find out more at the InterMountain Alpine Club (IMAC) Facebook or Meetup pages. He can be reached at pjkrupin@gmail.com.
