The Northern Lights were spotted glowing green and purple above Naches early in the morning of May 28. Naches is about 90 miles west of the Tri-Cities. Sofia Jaramillo Yakima Herald-Republic
Local

May 28, 2017 11:06 AM

Northern Lights spotted above Mid-Columbia overnight

Yakima Herald-Republic and Tri-City Herald

The Northern Lights were spotted above the Mid-Columbia early Sunday morning.

Some Tri-City Herald readers reported seeing the aurora borealis from the Tri-Cities. Yakima Herald-Republic photographer Sofia Jaramillo took a photo of them glowing green and purple above Naches about 90 miles west of the Tri-Cities.

The aurora borealis is the result of electrons colliding with the upper reaches of Earth’s atmosphere.

