Northern Lights spotted above Mid-Columbia overnight

The Northern Lights were spotted above the Mid-Columbia early Sunday morning.
Some Tri-City Herald readers reported seeing the aurora borealis from the Tri-Cities. Yakima Herald-Republic photographer Sofia Jaramillo took a photo of them glowing green and purple above Naches about 90 miles west of the Tri-Cities.
The aurora borealis is the result of electrons colliding with the upper reaches of Earth’s atmosphere.
Memorial Day weekend
