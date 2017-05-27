Kennewick woman wins Mrs. Washington America, heads to national competition

When Deidra Murphy’s name was called, it was particularly special. Particularly sweet.
The 30-year-old Kennewick woman had competed in the Mrs. Washington America pageant twice before.
She’d come close to taking the crown the first time, but the second time she’d dropped in the rankings.
Then on May 20, during the competition in Olympia, she nailed the interview, the swimsuit, the evening gown.
And she walked away with the title.
“It felt so surreal, in that moment. It kind of felt like I was floating above my body,” Murphy said. “It felt really, really empowering as well. It was the cherry on top of all the hard work.”
Murphy now will go onto compete at the Mrs. America pageant in Las Vegas in August.
She’s excited — it’ll be the culmination of years of effort.
A 2005 graduate of Southridge High School in Kennewick, Murphy entered the pageant world relatively late.
She was 23 when she entered her first competition — Miss Tri-Cities. She won first runner-up, and several more pageants followed.
For her, it’s fun.
She has a dance and cheerleading background, and she also enjoys public speaking, so she feels at home in the spotlight.
And pageants give contestants a chance to speak up about issues that are important to them, she said.
“I love how it gets women involved in their communities. It gives you a microphone,” Murphy said. “The crown gives you a way to make a difference.”
Murphy’s platform centers on preventive and holistic health. It’s personal for her, as she struggled with her health a few years back during a brutal battle with insomnia.
She’s better now, thanks to discipline and holistic practices.
Her advocacy plan includes working with businesses, inspiring and educating youth and partnering with media and using social media to spread her message.
Murphy and her husband, Chris, a chiropractor, own NewEdge Wellness Center in Kennewick and the online Synergy Weight Loss company.
Murphy also is a stylist, with the company Style by Deidra.
She’ll be working hard over the next few months to carry her momentum into the Mrs. America pageant, she said.
She hopes other women will be inspired to try the pageant world.
“It’s not as scary as you may think, and it’s a fun way to get involved and form a sisterhood,” she said. “I’d encourage (women) to get involved and make a difference in their community.”
To contact Murphy about appearing at an event or speaking about preventive and holistic health, email 180consult@gmail.com, call 509-389-8877 or go to stylebydeidra.com.
