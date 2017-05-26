Four-vehicle crash in Kennewick attributed to inattentive driving

A Grandview woman was injured in a four-vehicle crash Friday evening, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Otila N. Cantu, 19, was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra northbound on Highway 395 at milepost 17 at the Kennewick city limits about 5:26 p.m. when she rear-ended a Dodge Ram pickup and started a chain reaction involving two other vehicles, the state patrol said.
She was taken to Trios Health, where she was treated and released. The state patrol attributed the crash to inattention and plans to charge her with negligent driving.
None of the other drivers were injured. The Elantra, the pickup and a Nissan Sentra were towed from the scene.
