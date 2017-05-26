Lincoln funeral exhibit, Vietnam Vet wall highlight Memorial Day 2017 events

Einan's at Sunset and Sunset Gardens in Richland kicked off Memorial Day weekend Friday by dedicating its renovated memorial center.
The dedication followed a year-long project to expand and upgrade the facilities and set the stage for a weekend of that’s expected to draws thousands of visitors honoring loved ones and fallen soldiers.
An exhibit on the extraordinary funeral of President Abraham Lincoln will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily through Monday.
The formal Memorial Day program begins at 11 a.m. Monday at Swan Lake on the grounds of Sunset Garden. The center will host a barbecue, as well as a display of military vehicles, live music and tours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Elsewhere, the region’s cemeteries are teaming with veterans organizations to honor veterans throughout the region.
Pasco
A traveling replica of the American Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., is on exhibit at Pasco's City View Cemetery through Memorial Day weekend.
American Veterans Traveling Tribute, a Texas-based organization dedicated to honoring veterans and active military personnel, brought its 80-percent scaled version of the original to town and was escorted on the final stretch by a processional of more than 500 motorcycles organized by veterans groups.
The 360-foot exhibit includes all of the names engraved on the original Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The wall was first conceived by architecture student Maya Lin as a college assignment in 1981 and selected — to much controversy — from more than 1,400 submissions for a memorial to the war’s dead on the National Mall.
To quiet critics, flagpoles and statues of soldiers were added to the installation. The public, however, was mesmerized and the memorial is a pilgrimage site for veterans and families.
The traveling edition will be open 24 hours a day through 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Special events are planned throughout the visit. Highlights include the placing of flags by Young Marines starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, followed by a 10 a.m. ceremony with the Pledge of Allegiance, National Anthem, wreath placements by fire and police officers and a Yakama warrior ceremony.
On Sunday, a 10 a.m. ceremony will include a similar presentation with Pastor John Scheline and a speaker from the Wounded Warrior Project.
Monday’s ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. and includes a color guard salute, a movie, balloon release and several speakers, including Pasco City Councilman Al Yenney.
Tuesday’s events include a 10 a.m. ceremony the pledge and anthem. The flag will be lowered at 3 p.m. for the closing of the exhibit.
The cemetery is at 1300 N. Oregon Ave., near the Interstate 182 interchange with Highway 395. For more information, visit pasco-wa.gov/avtt.
Kennewick
VFW Post 6753 will lead Memorial Day services at two Kennewick cemeteries.
The first will be at at 9 a.m. at Riverview Heights Cemetery at 10th Avenue and Olympia Street.
The second begins at 11 a.m. at Desert Lawn Memorial Park at 10th Avenue and Union Street.
Benton City
American Legion Benton City/Richland Post 115 plans a Memorial Day ceremony at 11:30 a.m. at Benton City’s Evergreen Cemetery, at the corner of Corral Creek Road and Horn Drive.
A hamburger and hot dog potluck lunch will follow at the post, 908 Dale Ave., Benton City.
Walla Walla
The Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center in Walla Walla holds its annual Memorial Day service at 9 a.m. Monday in the VA’s chapel, 77 Wainwright Drive.
Lt. Col. William Bialozor, commander of Walla Walla High School’s Jr. ROTC program, will give remarks and the Jr. ROTC Honor Guard will present the colors at the beginning of the service. Floral tributes brought to the program will be distributed to a local cemetery. Punch and cake will be served following the service, courtesy the VA Veterans Service Committee.
Sunnyside, Outlook
Members of the VFW, American Legion and AMVETS meet at 6 a.m. Saturday at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside to place 1,600 American flags on the graves of veterans buried in Sunnyside and Outlook. The flags will remain until 6 p.m. Monday. The public is invited to participate.
The veterans groups will present Memorial Day Services at 9:30 a.m. at the Outlook Cemetery and at 11 a.m. at the War Veterans Memorial at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens. CSM Ramon Dang from the Yakima Firing Center is the guest speaker. There will a wreath laying ceremony, 21-gun salute, Taps and the release of doves.
