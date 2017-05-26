Volunteers still needed for Tri-City day of service

Dave Retter of Sotheby’s Real Estate is recruiting volunteers to participate in the first George and Pat Jones Community Service Day.
Participants will gather to work on community service projects from 8 a.m. to noon June 9. The day will cap off with a barbecue lunch for the first 500 people who RSVP at Columbia Park.
Community Service Day is organized by Retter, owner of the local Sotheby’s International Realty franchise, in coordination with the Kennewick Police Department and more than a dozen local businesses and individuals. It is named to honor George and Pat Jones, longtime community volunteers and business leaders.
Visit communityservice.day com for links to service projects and to sign up for the barbecue.
Email kellyretter@rcsothebysrealty.com.
