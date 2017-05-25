Local

May 25, 2017 6:20 PM

Canadian injured when motorcycle hits cow on highway

By Wendy Culverwell

A Canadian motorcyclist was injured Thursday when he struck a cow with his 2015 Harley Davidson near Connell.

Duane Redden, 59, of Maple Ridge, B.C., was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, where his condition was being evaluated Thursday.

The Washington State Patrol reports Redden was eastbound on Highway 260 about three miles east of Connell when he struck a cow in the roadway about 2 p.m.

Redden was wearing a helmet and no drugs or alcohol were involved, the state police said. No charges are pending. The motorcycle was removed by Mesa Crossroads Towing.

