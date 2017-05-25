Franklin County Mosquito Control will spray for adult mosquitoes Friday.
Franklin County Mosquito Control will spray for adult mosquitoes Friday. File Tri-City Herald
Franklin County Mosquito Control will spray for adult mosquitoes Friday. File Tri-City Herald

Local

May 25, 2017 6:19 PM

Franklin County to spray for mosquitos Friday

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

The Franklin County Mosquito District will spend Friday on an “adulticiding” mission to control adult mosquito populations.

The district announced it will perform aerial spray operations over east Pasco, Connell, Krug Road and Booker Road, weather permitting.

Mosquitoes carry diseases that kill more than one million humans annually. They can transmit dog hearworm, West Nile virus and Eastern equine encephalitis. Malaria, dengue, encephalitis and yellow fever are related to mosquito activity.

The district uses a variety of approaches to control mosquitoes, including draining and treating stagnant water. It uses Permethrin 4+4 ULV concentrate to combat adult flying mosquitoes.

Visit fcmcd.org for more information.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Survey: Most can't recognize scammer tactics

Survey: Most can't recognize scammer tactics 1:34

Survey: Most can't recognize scammer tactics
Habitat hands over keys to 102nd family 0:55

Habitat hands over keys to 102nd family
Kennewick police find water pipe break 0:17

Kennewick police find water pipe break

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos