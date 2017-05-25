Franklin County to spray for mosquitos Friday

The Franklin County Mosquito District will spend Friday on an “adulticiding” mission to control adult mosquito populations.
The district announced it will perform aerial spray operations over east Pasco, Connell, Krug Road and Booker Road, weather permitting.
Mosquitoes carry diseases that kill more than one million humans annually. They can transmit dog hearworm, West Nile virus and Eastern equine encephalitis. Malaria, dengue, encephalitis and yellow fever are related to mosquito activity.
The district uses a variety of approaches to control mosquitoes, including draining and treating stagnant water. It uses Permethrin 4+4 ULV concentrate to combat adult flying mosquitoes.
Visit fcmcd.org for more information.
