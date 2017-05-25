Where to cool off Memorial Day weekend — and beyond

Local pools and splash parks offer welcome respite from the Tri-City summer sun.
Most public pools won’t open until mid-June, but a few are offering sneak previews this weekend. Here’s a look at the lay of the land, pool-wise.
Kennewick
The city’s four zero-depth splash parks, or pads, open this weekend.
The splash parks are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Labor Day weekend.
The parks include picnic shelters that can be reserved for private events. The splash zones are in Columbia Park, 1903 Columbia Park Trail; Grange Park, 1600 S. Union St.; the Southridge Sports and Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd.; and Underwood Park, 2020 W. Seventh Ave.
The city’s only public swimming pool, Kenneth Serier Memorial Pool, 315 W. Sixth Ave., opens June 13.
Pasco
Pasco Memorial Pool & Aquatic Park formally opens June 9, but season pass holders can swim for free from 1 to 4 p.m. on Memorial Day.
Passes are available at Pasco City Hall, 525 N. Third Ave., and at the park during the open swim session.
Season passes cost $45 for youth and seniors, $70 for those ages 18 and 54, $160 for a family of five and $30 for additional family members.
2017 hours and fees are posted online. The pool is at 1520 W. Shoshone St. in Memorial Park.
Richland
Richland’s only public pool, the George Prout Aquatic Complex, formally opens June 17, but residents can get a preview at special sessions June 10 and 11.
Swim hours will be noon to 2 p.m. and 2:15 to 4:15 p.m. Cost is $1.25 for children and $2.25 for adults 18 and over.
The pool is at 1005 Swift Blvd.
Prosser
The Prosser Aquatic Center opens for the summer on June 14, but swimmers can take a dip throughout the Memorial Day weekend for the price of a food bank donation.
Swim hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 12:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Food donations will be distributed by Jubilee Ministry.
Walla Walla
The grand opening for Veterans Memorial Swimming Pool on East Rees Ave. in Walla Walla begins at 4 p.m. Friday.
Admission is free Friday and Saturday.
There will be live music by Walla Walla band The Grand Wagoneers, food trucks and other fun.
Open swim hours are 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m. from May 26 to June 18 and noon-6:30 p.m. from June 19 to Sept. 4.
