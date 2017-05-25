3 dead, 8 injured in Grant County collision

Three people were killed and eight injured in a two vehicle collision at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the Grant County Sheriff Office.
An SUV collided with a full size van at the intersection of Adams Road South and Frenchman Hills Road Southwest, about five miles south of George in Grant County. The van left the roadway and rolled several times, ejecting many of the passengers.
Three of the van’s occupants died at the scene. The other van occupants and the SUV driver were all injured and transported to three area hospitals, either via ambulance or medical helicopter.
All of the persons involved appear to be adults.
The intersection is expected to be closed most of the day for the investigation.
Comments