Walla Walla police officer dies from medical complications

The Walla Walla Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own: Officer Nicholas “Nick” Henzel.
His death from medical complications was announced Wednesday “with great sadness and an extremely heavy heart” in a department news release. Henzel was 35.
He had served his country and community since 2000, when he enlisted in the Air Force. He was hired by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in 2006 and served as a patrol deputy until 2012, when he joined the Walla Walla Police Department.
Along with his military and law enforcement service, he also volunteered as a wrestling coach and was active in the Fraternal Order of Police “Cops and Kids” program, the release said.
He is survived by his wife, Cristal, and two children.
Details regarding services and how to make donations to support his family are pending.
