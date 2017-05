facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:55 Habitat hands over keys to 102nd family Pause 1:35 James Bond star Sir Roger Moore dead at 89 1:37 Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy dies at 48 1:11 Pasco honor escort for traveling Vietnam Veterans Wall 2:13 Mystery solved on bizarre real estate listing 2:26 Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse 0:17 Kennewick police find water pipe break 0:43 3A State Baseball 1:30 Should fidget spinners be allowed in schools? 3:08 Military multipliers of death in World War I Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Chris Tucker of the American Legion Riders from Post 34 in Pasco talks shares details about the honor escort through Pasco for the traveling Vietnam Veterans Wall. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Chris Tucker of the American Legion Riders from Post 34 in Pasco talks shares details about the honor escort through Pasco for the traveling Vietnam Veterans Wall. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald