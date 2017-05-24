4 free things to do this weekend in the Tri-Cities

Memorial Traveling Wall
1 p.m. May 25 to 3 p.m. May 30
City View Cemetery, 1300 N. Oregon Ave., Pasco
An 80-percent scale replica of the Maya Lin-designed Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The wall exhibit is open 24 hours a day. Free.
Tri-City Rose Society Annual Rose Show
1-4 p.m. May 27
Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Rd., Richland
The show, now in its 69th year, offers a chance to see the beauty of over 100 varieties of locally grown roses. Have a rose to show? Entries will be taken from 7:30 to 10 a.m. For more information, visit www.owt.com/rosesociety. Free.
Pacific Northwest Mustang Show & Shine
9 a.m.-4 p.m May 28
Columbia Point Marina Park, Richland
Enjoy a beautiful view of the river but an even better view of all the classic Mustangs and other cars that come out to this car show. Free.
Kennewick Aquatic Playgrounds
10 a.m-7 p.m. Beginning May 27
These zero-depth water features are a great way to cool down on hot days. The Kennewick playgrounds are at Highlands Grange Park, Columbia Park, Underwood Park and at the Southridge Sports and Events Complex. Free.
