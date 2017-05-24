Tri-City mayors deliver ‘State of the Cities’ address

The four Tri-City mayors will give their annual State of the Cities address at the May 31 Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
Kennewick Mayor Steve Young, Pasco Mayor Matt Watkins, Richland Mayor Bob Thompson and West Richland Mayor Brent Gerry will give updates on developments and priorities for their respective cities.
The program begins at 11 a.m. with a small business resource fair and networking session. Lunch begins at noon, at the Three Rivers Convention Center, 7160 W. Grandridge Blvd.
Cost is $22 for members and $32 for others. Vegetarian and gluten-free meal options are available.
Register by Friday by calling 509-736-0510 for information or visit tricityregionalchamber.com.
