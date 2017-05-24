MOD Pizza, Ulta Beauty make Richland debut Friday

The latest additions to Richland’s Vintner Square in the Queensgate area debut with ribbon cuttings and customer specials Friday.
Seattle-based MOD Pizza is making its Tri-City launch while Ulta Beauty is opening its second location, adding to its Kennewick store at Columbia Center mall.
MOD is one of Washington’s fastest rising business successes with growth fueled by more than $100 million in private equity investment. It will hold grand opening festivities noon to 11 p.m. at 2803 Queensgate Drive. MOD is a pioneer of the “fast casual pizza” segment.
For its grand opening, it will offer free pizza or salad to the first 52 customers and will donate proceeds from its first-day sales to Community Action Connections. The company has more than 200 locations in 20 states, as well as a small presence in the United Kingdom.
Ulta Beauty plans a ribbon cutting at 9:45 a.m. at 2911 Queensgate Drive. The first 100 shoppers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will receive gifts, and the store will offer free makeovers throughout Memorial Day weekend.
Ulta carries 20,000 products and services. The Richland store employs 20.
Vintner Square is owned and managed by Browman Development Co., based in Walnut Creek, Calif.
