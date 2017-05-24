State suspends Franklin Co. home care aide accused of rape

State health officials have immediately suspended the credential of a Franklin County home care aide accused of raping a developmentally disabled patient.
Linus S. Nairimo has 20 days to respond and request a hearing on the suspension, state health officials said in a news release.
He isn’t allowed to practice in Washington while under the suspension.
He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree rape but Franklin County prosecutors have yet to file any criminal charges against him.
Nairimo, who received his home care aide credential in December, worked at an in-patient facility, state health department documents said.
“Over a period of time, (he) had several conversations with Patient A, sharing details of his personal life and inquiring about hers. These conversations would sometimes include (Nairimo) giving Patient A hugs,” documents said.
One night, Nairimo and the patient “shared an embrace, but this time the encounter did not end with just a hug. (Nairimo) followed Patient A into her room, where he then engaged in sexual intercourse with her,” documents said.
She reported the incident and Nairimo admitted to having sex with her, documents said.
