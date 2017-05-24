Sturgeon limit increased at Priest Rapids, Wanapum reservoirs

The daily limit for sturgeon in the Priest Rapids and Wanapum reservoirs on the Columbia River have been increased to two of the fish starting Saturday.
The annual limit has been removed, along with the requirement to keep a catch-record card, according to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The change is planned to increase the catch of hatchery sturgeon, according to Fish and Wildlife.
The sturgeon must be between 38 and 72 inches fork length. More information is posed at bit.ly/SturgeonRules.
