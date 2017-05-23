Prosser pocket park $5,000 shy for completion

Catholic Charities Housing Services is seeking an additional $5,000 in donations to complete a pocket park in Prosser by mid-summer.
CCHS is working with the city and others to install a middle-school-sized basketball court with two hoops, benches and an ADA-compliant picnic area on a half-acre lot in the 100 block of New Gate Drive.
The total cost of the project is about $50,000, said Ashleigh Kilgore, CCHS affordable housing developer.
So far, CCHS has contributed $25,000, including $10,000 of in-kind labor. The city and a local Ace Hardware store have also contributed to the project.
To donate or for more information, contact Kilgore at 509-367-5309.
