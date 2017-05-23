Local

May 23, 2017 6:51 PM

Prosser pocket park $5,000 shy for completion

Yakima Herald-Republic

Catholic Charities Housing Services is seeking an additional $5,000 in donations to complete a pocket park in Prosser by mid-summer.

CCHS is working with the city and others to install a middle-school-sized basketball court with two hoops, benches and an ADA-compliant picnic area on a half-acre lot in the 100 block of New Gate Drive.

The total cost of the project is about $50,000, said Ashleigh Kilgore, CCHS affordable housing developer.

So far, CCHS has contributed $25,000, including $10,000 of in-kind labor. The city and a local Ace Hardware store have also contributed to the project.

To donate or for more information, contact Kilgore at 509-367-5309.

