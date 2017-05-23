Week in photos May 21-27, 2017

May 23, 2017 - Theresa L. Wiltse walks into Benton County Superior Court on Monday morning for a hearing in preparation for her kidnapping and murder case from last November. She is charged with killing Sandra Harris of Kennewick.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
May 23, 2017 - From left, Kevin Augustine, Jazmin Grant-Ruud, Abum Okemgbo, Ryan Wagstaff, Mariah Johnson and Celeste Jones received scholarships through the Afro-Americans for an Academic Society.
Cameron Probert
Tri-City Herald
May 23, 2017 - Franklin County sheriff’s deputies used a helicopter to find and rescue two women hikers lost in the White Bluffs area Sunday.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
May 23, 2017 - Workers from Safe Set Construction in Richland work Monday grinding away a layer of asphalt from Highway 397, also called Chemical Drive, near East Third Avenue in downtown Kennewick. It’s part of a repaving project from South Yew Street in Kennewick across the cable bridge to South 10th Avenue in Pasco. Expect continued delays and congestion.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
May 22, 2017 - Donald Sorenson, 39, of Kennewick, shows the Facebook page he created last summer to highlight historical photos from around the Tri-Cities.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
May 22, 2017 - Hog Canyon Falls is one of the hidden surprises just 5 to 10 minutes off the highway at the north end of Hog Canyon Lake, part of an 8,000-acre parcel near Fishtrap.
Courtesy Paul Krupin
May 21, 2017 - Rosanna Sharpe is the new executive director of the Reach in Richland. Sharpe says she believes education and community engagement are the keys to success of the museum.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
May 21, 2017 - A pickup recently skirts around the heavily washed-out section of roadway on Ironwood Road between Garfield and Langford Roads in Franklin County.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
May 21, 2017 - More than 800 people — 350 of them girls — attended the annual Girls on the Run event Saturday at Howard Amon Park in Richland. It seeks to empower and bolster the self-esteem of girls in grades 3 through 5.
Jake Dorsey
Special to the Herald
May 21, 2017 - An honor guard lowers the U.S. flag to honor Armed Forces Day Saturday at Kennewick’s Columbia Park. The Southridge High School band performed during the ceremony.
Laurie Williams
Tri-City Herald