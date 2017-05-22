The high Tuesday in the Tri-Cities could reach 94 degrees.
The high Tuesday in the Tri-Cities could reach 94 degrees. Tri-City Herald file
The high Tuesday in the Tri-Cities could reach 94 degrees. Tri-City Herald file

Local

May 22, 2017 5:54 PM

Tuesday to be hottest day of the week in Tri-Cities

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

The high at the Tri-Cities Airport hit 90 degrees at 5 p.m. Monday, and Tuesday could be even hotter, according to the National Weather Service.

It is predicting a high of 94 degrees.

Temperatures should quickly drop back to normal for late May. Expect normal highs of about 75 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.

The weather will turn breezy Tuesday night with gusts up to 26 mph. Winds should continue Wednesday, with gusts of up to 28 mph in the forecast.

The outlook for Memorial Day weekend in the Tri-Cities is promising for outdoor fun, with sunshine and highs back to the mid 80s Saturday through Memorial Day.

The weather service warns that despite high temperatures, river water still may be only 40 to 50 degrees, which is cold enough to cause hypothermia.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Habitat hands over keys to 102nd family

Habitat hands over keys to 102nd family 0:55

Habitat hands over keys to 102nd family
Kennewick police find water pipe break 0:17

Kennewick police find water pipe break
Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue is looking for help for Reeves 1:00

Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue is looking for help for Reeves

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos