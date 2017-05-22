Tuesday to be hottest day of the week in Tri-Cities

The high at the Tri-Cities Airport hit 90 degrees at 5 p.m. Monday, and Tuesday could be even hotter, according to the National Weather Service.
It is predicting a high of 94 degrees.
Temperatures should quickly drop back to normal for late May. Expect normal highs of about 75 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.
The weather will turn breezy Tuesday night with gusts up to 26 mph. Winds should continue Wednesday, with gusts of up to 28 mph in the forecast.
The outlook for Memorial Day weekend in the Tri-Cities is promising for outdoor fun, with sunshine and highs back to the mid 80s Saturday through Memorial Day.
The weather service warns that despite high temperatures, river water still may be only 40 to 50 degrees, which is cold enough to cause hypothermia.
