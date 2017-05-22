From left, Kevin Augustine, Jazmin Grant-Ruud, Abum Okemgbo, Ryan Wagstaff, Mariah Johnson and Celeste Jones received scholarships through the Afro-Americans for an Academic Society.
May 22, 2017 10:16 AM

Afro-American society honors 425 Tri-City students

By Cameron Probert

About 425 Tri-City students were recognized at a special ceremony Sunday for maintaining a 3.0 grade point average this school year.

The Afro-Americans for an Academic Society has awarded thousands of dollars in scholarships to students since the 1990s.

Six seniors were recognized for being part of the program starting in the fourth grade and they were given scholarships for college. They are:

  • Kevin Augustine, 18, Richland High School, plans to attend Columbia Basin College to pursue a degree in electrical engineering.
  • Jazmin Grant-Ruud, 18, Hanford High School, plans to attend Columbia Basin College to pursue a degree in medicine.
  • Mariah Johnson, 18, Hanford High School, plans to attend Georgetown University to pursue a degree in government.
  • Celeste Jones, 18, Chiawana High School, plans to attend Washington State University to pursue a degree in nursing.
  • Abum Okemgbo, 17, Hanford High School, plans to attend the University of Pennsylvania to pursue a degree in bio-engineering.
  • Ryan Wagstaff, 18, Richland High School, plans to attend the University of Washington to pursue a degree in medicine.

