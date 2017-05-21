How Mid-Columbia eateries fared on health inspections

Health inspectors roamed far and wide for the week of March 12, calling on elementary schools from Basin City to Paterson and everything in between.

The Benton-Franklin Health District regularly inspects more than 1,000 licensed food service establishments including retailers, ranking them on a 418-point scale for cleanliness.

The Tri-City Herald publishes the results on Mondays. This week, 14 establishments — including six serving students or student groups — earned perfect scores, earning neither the more serious “red” points nor the less serious “blue” ones.

Those earning 25 or more “red” points on a routine inspection or 10 or more on a re-inspection are subject to further review.

Past restaurant inspections may be viewed at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php

Address questions or concerns to the health district at 509-460-4205.

Establishments requiring re-inspection

Baymont Inn & Suites, 4220 W. 27th Place, Kennewick, May 24, routine (25 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink blocked, improper chemical use (sanitizer too strong).

Foodies Brick and Mortar, 308 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, May 2, routine (40 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding, improper cold holding, thermometer not being used.

La Cabana #2 Meat Market , 1501 W. Court St., Pasco, April 26, routine, Deli (45 Red, 0 Blue), Meat (30 Red, 10 Blue), Store (25 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent.

Red Apple Market (Deli), 902 S. Washington St., Kennewick, May 3, routine (45 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding, improper reheating, improper cold holding.

Red Bento Teriyaki, 1320 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, May 1, routine (50 Red, 12 Blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding, no digital thermometer, consumer advisory not accurate.

Establishments not requiring re-inspection

Artfetti Cakes, 1360 N. Louisiana St., Kennewick, May 4, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)

Atwood’s Tin Hat, 425 E. Bruneau Ave., Kennewick, May 2, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Barracuda Coffee Co. Mobile, Columbia Park, Kennewick, April 29, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Basin City Child Development Center, 281 First Ave., Basin City, April 25, routine (5 Red, 5 Blue)

Baum’s House of Chocolate, 513 N. Edison St., Kennewick, May 5, routine (5 Red, 5 Blue)

Best Western Kennewick Inn, 4001 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, May 4, routine (0 Red, 2 Blue)

Brookdale Canyon Lakes, 3902 W. 35th Ave., Kennewick, May 1, first follow-up to April 19 routine (0 Red, 5 Blue)

Burger King, 1001 S. Washington St., Kennewick, May 3, first follow-up to April 4 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)

DBA Edible Arrangements, 1533 8530 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, May 1, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Ellen Ochoa Middle School, 1801 E. Sheppard Ave., Pasco, May 3, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)

Emerson Elementary School, 1616 W. Octave St., Pasco, May 1, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Extreme Blends/Kia Ora, 2008 N. Pittsburg St., Kennewick, May 4, routine (10 Red, 5 Blue)

Francisco’s Bakery, 5300 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, May 4, routine (10 Red, 2 Blue)

Fresh Juice Me, 1825 Leslie Road, Richland, May 1, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Headstart/Central, 3203 W. Sylvester St., Pasco, May 4, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Hot Spot Mini Mart, 7380 Road 170, Basin City, April 25, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Island View Market & Deli, 1529 Columbia Park Trail, Richland, May 5, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Meals on Wheels/Parkside, 253 W. Margaret St., Pasco, May 4, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Longfellow Elementary School, 800 N. Eighth Ave., Pasco, May 1, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Panaderia Mia, 208 W. Lewis St., Pasco, May 5, routine (15 Red, 5 Blue)

Paterson Elementary School, 51409 W. Prior Ave., Paterson, May 3, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Red Apple Market (Meat), 902 S. Washington St., Kennewick, May 3, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Red Lobster, 1120 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, May 3, first follow-up to March 1 routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Pizza Hut, 1915 Steptoe St., Kennewick, May 1, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Round Table Pizza, 1769 Leslie Road, Richland, May 1, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)

Sebastian’s Coffee House, 4727 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, May 4, routine (10 Red, 6 Blue)

Shopko, 867 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, May 4, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Smoovies on the Go, Columbia Park, Kennewick, April 29, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)

St. Patrick’s Catholic School, 1016 N. 14th St., Pasco, May 1, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Starbucks, 59 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, May 5, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)

T/C Youth Soccer Concession, 6161 Burden Blvd., Pasco, April 29, routine, (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Tap & Barrel LLC, 112 Keene, Richland, May 1, routine, (10 Red, 0 Blue)

Tropical Sno, Columbia Park, Kennewick, April 29, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Virgie Robinson Elementary School, 125 Wehe Ave., Pasco, May 3, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Zip’s, 400 E. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, May2, routine (15 Red, 0 Blue)