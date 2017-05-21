Outpouring of cash and love go to pup at West Richland rescue

Tri-Cities area residents opened their hearts and wallets to help a dog left for dead on the side of an Idaho road.
Mikey’s Chance Canine Rescue was only $500 away from its $7,000 goal Friday afternoon in a YouCaring drive for the pup.
The black Labrador cross was discovered with a broken back, and no one stepped forward to claim the animal before it was transported to the West Richland-based rescue group.
Veterinarians initially suggested euthanizing him, but Reeves was still happy, said Stephanie Stadelman, a board member with the rescue. Treating the animal was going to cost the rescue at least $2,200.
After a Tuesday trip to Washington State University in Pullman, the rescue learned surgery was not going to be an option because of the extensive damage and the time since the injury.
With less than a 5 percent chance that he would walk again, they spoke to several specialists, who said Reeves can still lead a full life.
“Right now he is in a foster home, where he will be well cared for while we set him up with some physical therapy and get him a wheelchair cart,” according to an update on the rescue’s Facebook page.
Donations began to flow into the rescue after a Tuesday article in the Herald. People donated amounts ranging from $10 to $500, and left notes of support for the dog.
“Reeves deserves a beautiful, long life with a loving forever family,” Shelby Chubb wrote with her $50 donation. “Thanks to the angels that are taking care of him.”
Rod Quinn’s $25 donation came in honor of his own black lab, who suffers from hip dysplasia, but is still a happy loving dog like Reeves.
“We can’t begin to express our gratitude towards our community and we are in awe at how wonderfully everyone comes together for such a good cause,” said Jessey Bement, a Mikey’s Chance volunteer.
Reeves’ wheels will be coming in a few days, and he continues to be curious and excited.
In the meantime, the rescue reports Reeves made a friend at his foster home, which they say is proof of his fighting spirit.
“Reeves still has a long way to go on his recovery journey, but we’d like to thank everyone for making that journey possible,” Bement said.
People can continue to donate to Reeves’ recovery at bit.ly/ReevesVetCare or by sending a check or money order to P.O. Box 4535, West Richland, WA 99353.
