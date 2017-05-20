Plenty of ‘grassoline' as fire season begins in Central Washington

Mark Martinez plans to move his family’s 4,000 head of sheep to grazing areas west of Naches and north of Ellensburg next week before fire season gets underway.
But given the unusually rainy spring, he’s worried about just how much cheatgrass has grown in those areas.
“Especially with the (warm) temperatures forecast next week,” he said recently. “It’s Mother Nature; just manage it the best you can.”
A relatively wet spring has prompted considerable growth in wildfire fuels, such as cheatgrass, which could increase chances for a wildfire next week when a warm, dry spell is forecast.
While officials predict an earlier start to fire season, the overall danger shouldn’t be any higher than normal, said West Valley Fire Chief Nathan Craig.
“We’re going to have quite a bit of good growth on our cheatgrass, so the lowlands I think will have the same fire danger as we have every year,” he said.
But an above average snowpack in the higher elevations is expected to delay the fire season there until late July or August, he said.
A similar fire forecast was reported Thursday by the Northwest Coordination Center in Portland, which coordinates wildfire responses in Washington and Oregon.
“As a general look going into the season, we’re looking at something very similar to what we had last year,” said spokeswoman Carol Connolly.
Selah firefighters saw the potential for fires Thursday morning when two small brush fires broke out. Both were related to agricultural burning and had been contained by the time firefighters arrived, said Selah Fire Chief Gary Hanna.
“It’s pretty dry out there,” he said. “We’ve had these windy days and wind tends to dry (vegetation) out pretty quickly.”
Meanwhile, a firefighting academy organized by the state Department of Natural Resources is underway in Gleed, where more than 400 firefighters from agencies across the state are learning wildland fire tactics, how to use equipment and being taught the latest technologies that bring real-time weather reports to command centers. On Thursday, firefighters practiced deploying emergency fire shelters at Naches Valley Elementary School, where much of the academy is being held.
Assessing the danger
The recent cooler temperatures and rain has led to precipitation reaching anywhere from 110 to 200 percent of normal in areas across the Yakima and Columbia river basins, while snowpacks are anywhere from 120 to 130 percent of normal in the Cascades, said DNR meteorologist Josh Clark.
“Really, we haven’t seen that much snowpack since 2011 and 2012,” he said. “Fire season was below average in 2011 and was about average in 2012.”
“I think we’re gong to see an abundance of fine fuels, grassy fuels,” he said. “We’re still getting more snow at our higher elevations, so when it does finally come off we’re going to see kind of a second green-up.”
And fine fuels dry out quickly, turning grassy areas into tinderboxes, Clark said.
“If we get a rash of lightning across the basin, a lightning burst in mid- or late July, we could see grassy flare-ups,” he said.
Fires burning in finer fuels such as cheatgrass, move fast and can consume 20,000 acres in a day, Clark said.
It moves so quickly that some firefighters have another name for cheatgrass. They call it “grassoline.”
“These things go up really quick,” he said.
This possibly could be an El Nino season, with a warm, dry period into fall that could extend the firefighting season, he said.
That could strain resources in late September or in October, when seasonal firefighters are typically released.
“We’re keeping an eye on it,” Clark said.
Flames don’t have to threaten Martinez’s sheep in order to threaten his livelihood. In times of high fire danger, many forest roads have been closed, which would limit his access to the sheep.
“There’s not much you can do aside from having a plan to move them quickly,” he said. “When we’re up there, (we) don’t use wood stoves, use propane, but be careful using caution.”
‘You can’t rely on the weather’
Often there’s a misconception that rain thwarts the threat of fire, but that’s not always the case, said Yakima County Fire District 5 Chief Brian Vogel.
“We can have a rainstorm in the morning and it dries out in the afternoon and someone will go out and burn, and that’s what gets them,” he said. “They think it’s still damp and go out and burn and it gets away from them. You can’t rely on the weather to determine whether this stuff is going to burn fast or not.”
Wind is something to pay attention to when outdoor burning, he said.
“Typically we have wind in the afternoon,” he said. “They go out and burn in the morning, leave (hot embers) and the wind picks up in the afternoon.”
Keeping a water hose or other fire extinguishing devices nearby when burning is important, Vogel said.
Craig suggests mowing cheatgrass before it dries out.
“Right now is the time to mow fields – when it’s green,” he said. “If you wait and it’s dry and your mower hits a rock, then you’ve got a fire.”
He said there are a lot of homes being built on hillsides where sagebrush and cheatgrass are commonplace.
“These hills will be prime to burn by mid- to late June,” he warned.
