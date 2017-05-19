Local

May 19, 2017 8:53 PM

Charity clothing drive to benefit health care for children

Tri-City Herald

Chico’s clothing store is partnering with the Seattle Children’s Bargain Boutique in Kennewick for a clothing drive May 27-June 10.

Chico’s, in the Columbia Center mall, is collecting gently used clothes for the bargain boutique, with all the money from the sale of the items going to Seattle Children’s Hospital uncompensated care program.

The bargain boutique, at 2810 W. Kennewick Ave., opened last June and offers a mix of new and gently used items. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Kennewick police find water pipe break

Kennewick police find water pipe break 0:17

Kennewick police find water pipe break
Hatcher appointed as Benton County sheriff 1:01

Hatcher appointed as Benton County sheriff
Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue is looking for help for Reeves 1:00

Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue is looking for help for Reeves

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos