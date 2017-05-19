The swimming area markings of Two Rivers Park on the Columbia River will be improved.
May 19, 2017 7:47 PM

Two Rivers swimming area in Finley to be reconfigured

By Annette Cary

Benton County plans to make some changes to the swimming area at Two Rivers Park in Finley by the time school lets out.

The buoys and lines that mark the swimming area will be reconfigured to simplify the layout and change the shape. The swimming area will be wider in shallower areas and include slightly less of the deeper water.

New buoys and lines will be used and heavier ballast will be added to anchor the lines to make the markings more stable.

Changes are planned not only to improve safety but also to reduce maintenance, according to the county.

The county also is making plans to renovate the park’s boat launch.

The park, one of the most visited in the county’s park system, has had problems with vandalism in recent weeks.

Over the past weekend, four young sycamores planted by the Pasco-Kennewick Rotary two years ago for Arbor Day were broken off near the ground. They were planned to shade the renovated playground areas.

A young ginkgo tree also was damaged two weeks ago.

