May 19, 2017 1:31 PM

Book Groups

Mid-Columbia Libraries

▪ Kennewick branch, 1620 S. Union St. Call Jan Wheaton, 582-4899.

(7 p.m. second Tuesday of the month)

June: A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles

▪  Pasco branch,1320 W. Hopkins, conference room. Call: Susan Koenig, 545-6936.

(1 p.m. third Wednesday of month)

June 21: Ordinary Grace by William Kent Kreuger

Richland Public Library

955 Northgate Drive. Call Lisa Adams, 942-7678.

6:30 p.m. third Monday of month

June 19: Astoria by Peter Stark

Thursday Afternoon Book Group

955 Northgate Drive, Richland. Call Evelyn Painter, 509-420-4811.

1 p.m. third Thursday of the month.

Coffee Break Book Club

Barnes & Noble Cafe, Columbia Center, Kennewick. Call Tricia Schierman, 509-619-3165.

7 p.m. last Thursday of the month

May 25: Georgia, a Novel of Georgia O’Keefe by Dawn Tripp

June 29: A God in Ruins by Kate Atkinson

Grandview Library

500 W. Main St. Program Room. Call Paula Brotherton, 882-7035.

10 a.m. fourth Thursday of the month.

May 25: The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah

June 22: The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood

Central Church

1124 Stevens Drive, Room 300, Richland. Call Helen Coleman, 375-5757.

1 p.m. first Thursday of the month.

June 1: Noon Potluck and New Book selections. Room 118

Adventures Underground Book Club

Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Simons St., Richland.

7 p.m. first Friday of the month

Bookworm Book Club

731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 102, Kennewick. Call Marilyn McLaughlin, 509-735-9016.

6 p.m. second Tuesday of the month.

To include your book group in this listing, email news@tricityherald.com.

