SWAT team responds to arrest assault suspect in Kennewick

The Tri-City Regional SWAT team responded Thursday evening to take an assault suspect into custody at an apartment complex in the 4200 block of West Kennewick Avenue.
Arthur Valentino Madrigal, 35, of Othello allegedly pulled a handgun from his waistband during an altercation with another male around 9 a.m. at the location and left in a vehicle before police arrived.
The Kennewick Criminal Apprehension Team later learned Madrigal had returned to the same apartment complex around 7 p.m. but refused to come out.
A search warrant was obtained and the SWAT team called because of the previous display of a firearm by the suspect, according to a Kennewick police press release.
After a short standoff, Madrigal was taken into custody without incident and arrested for felony assault.
The press release says Madrigal is reported to have gang affiliations.
