Tri-City police honor fallen officers in Washington, D.C.

Several local law enforcement officers traveled to Washington, D.C. this week to take part in National Police Week ceremonies.
The weeklong event, which began Monday, honors men and women who died in the line of duty.
The services conclude Saturday in Kennewick, with local law enforcement officers gathering for a memorial service at 9 a.m. at the Columbia Park band shell, north of the playground and skate park.
National Police Week is not about the officers attending, it’s about the men and women who died in the line of duty.
Four law enforcement officers have died on duty in the Tri-Cities area, according to according to Richland police Capt. Mike Cobb — one each from Pasco, Kennewick, Benton County and the Washington State Patrol.
One was Pasco’s Alva Jackson, who was ambushed in 1955 by a teenager with a pistol who had killed his father and wounded his grandfather.
“That is who these events are for,” said Pasco Sgt. Scott Warren. “It’s to remember them.”
Cobb and his son, Pasco police officer Jeff Cobb, went to D.C. this week. Events there included a candlelight vigil, pipe band memorial march, memorial service and honor guard competition.
“It was both amazing and humbling,” Mike Cobb said. “You are there with your family and this huge extended family.”
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 was represented by several officers from Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, said Kennewick police Sgt. Marco Monteblanco.
Richland officers Jory Parish and Jeff Muai were part of an honor guard standing watch after a wreath ceremony. Pasco Capt. Ken Roske helped organize an honor guard competition. Cobb helped provide media credentials to 92 reporters from six countries.
“This was an emotional one to walk through. I'm so grateful for the sacrifice and courage of these officers and their families,” Parish said.
Back home, the Pasco City Council issued a proclamation recognizing National Police Week and May 15 as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day.
