Yakima jail inmates alert guards when man wasn’t snoring, he had died

A Puyallup prisoner was found dead Wednesday in his cell in the Yakima County jail.
Moon Martin, 35, was found unresponsive after inmates alerted guards about 3 a.m. because he was not snoring loudly as he usually does, said Ed Campbell, Yakima County Corrections director. Paramedics were not able to revive him.
He was jailed Jan. 22 and was scheduled to be released July 3. He graduated from a chemical dependency program while in jail.
Campbell said, after interviewing inmates and reviewing the security video, there is no sign of foul play.
The autopsy suggests he died from a buildup of fluid in the lungs, possibly the result of an allergic reaction, said sheriff’s officials. Toxicology lab results are pending.
