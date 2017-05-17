File photo
May 17, 2017 12:46 PM

400 free drug lockboxes to be given away in Prosser Saturday

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

A lockbox in a home reduces children’s access to prescriptions and 400 are being given away for free on Saturday.

The Prosser Community Involvement and Action group is giving away the boxes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Prosser Bethel Church, 270 N. Gap Rd.

“Over 60 percent of youth who abuse prescription drugs get access to those drugs through friends and family,” said spokeswoman Jennifer Dorsett.

She said approximately one in 10 Prosser High School sophomores reported using someone else’s prescription medications in the last 30 days.

The giveaway event marks a partnership to provide drug dropboxes at the police department and PMH Medical Center.

The free dropboxes were paid for by a grant through the federal Substance Abuse Mental Health Service Administration and the state Department of Social and Health Services.

