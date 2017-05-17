Ready, set, race! 5 Tri-City fun runs, mountain bike rides Saturday

If you’re looking for a little exercise along with enjoying the outdoors and supporting a great cause, here are five fun runs and mountain bike races to check out Saturday.
Organizers recommend you arrive early, especially for the two events in downtown Richland, since traffic and parking could be challenging.
Entry fees vary, so check out the details at the event websites.
Girls on the Run
▪ 5K Walk/Fun Run, starts at 9:30 a.m., Howard Amon Park, Richland
About 300 girls in grades third to eighth, each paired with an adult runner, are expected to participate in the Girls on the Run Southeast Washington’s remarkable annual 5-kilometer fun run/walk event. More than 800 people expected to attend the event.
The course starts at the park near the Fingernail stage, and runs south along the bike path to the turnaround at Columbia Point Park. There will be craft and activity booths from local nonprofits and sponsors.
Girls on the Run is part of a national organization dedicated to inspiring girls to be joyful, healthy and confident. This special event brings people together from all over the region to champion character building, self-esteem and personal development of young girls in Tri-Cities.
Sign up to be race volunteers or 5k buddies or race participants.
Contact for information: www.gotrsewa.org or www.facebook/gotrsewa or email: info.gotr@gmail.com
Relay for Life
▪ 12-hour fundraising relay, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland
This 12-hour fundraising event celebrates cancer survivors and their caregivers. Opening ceremonies start at 10 a.m., followed by the survivor and caregiver lap to honor those who have fought or are fighting cancer, and their caregivers.
Teams of participants continuously walk around the “track” set up in John Dam Plaza. There is music and events throughout the day. At sunset, the track is lined with luminaria for a special dedication ceremony and closing event.
Proceeds go to the American Cancer Society to support cancer research. The best parking will be behind the nearby Federal Building.
Contact for information: bit.ly/richlandrelay or email: columbiariverrelay@gmail.com
The Ultimate Wine Run & Fun
▪ 5K run at Badger Mountain Vineyards, 1106 N. Jurupa St., Kennewick. Gates open at 2:30pm. 5K starts at 4:30pm. Parking and shuttle available at La Pierre baseball park on Lesa Marie Lane.
This event is a late afternoon fun run/walk followed by wine tasting and an evening of fun family activities. The festivities include a live DJ, dance floor, food trucks and rides. A mechanical bull and rock climbing wall also are planned.
A portion of the proceeds support the Achieving My Dreams Foundation to provide college scholarships to high school students showing leadership potential and demonstrating financial need.
Contact for information: www.theultimatewinerun.com/tri-cities-wa Email: tricities@theultimatewinerun.com
Eagle & Plow run/race in the Vineyard
▪ Fun run/walk and mountain bike ride at Mercer Ranch Vineyards, 15 Peterson Ranch Road, 30 miles south of Prosser. Begins at 10 a.m.
The vineyard run/walk is followed by a 15K and 30K mountain bike race. The all-you-can-eat taco buffet is 3-7 p.m. Wine tasting and winery tours are available.
Ethan Zohn, winner of Survivor: Africa, will speak and take questions, and there will be a special screening at 7 p.m. of the Survivor: Africa Reel. There will be pizza served during the screening. Proceeds will go to the Semper Fi Fund and Grassroot Soccer.
Contact for information: www.signmeup.com/EPrace Email: richardb@mercerestates.com
McGee Read and Run Fiesta
▪ Family one-mile or 5k fun run/walk, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., James McGee Elementary 4601 Horizon Dr., Pasco
James McGee Elementary is working to promote healthy minds and healthy bodies by incorporating the joys of literacy with its first-ever community fun run.
Come dressed as your favorite book character or simply as you are. After the run, celebrate reading at the reading fiesta.
Enjoy food for purchase from several food trucks, sign up for a library card, dance to a DJ or bounce off any extra energy in the bounce house. Proceeds go to support the Mustang PTO.
Contact for information: bit.ly/Mcgeerun Email: mcgeevolunteers@yahoo.com
